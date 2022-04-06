Music@Menlo presents A Spanish Journey on April 8 and 9

Music@Menlo is delighted to present A Spanish Journey on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9, curated by violinist Kristin Lee. The two-day residency centers around gems of Spanish classical music, including de Sarasate’s fiery Carmen Fantasy, and rarely-heard piano trios.

The first event (April 8 — buy tickets) is an immersive exploration of Spanish music and dance, with demonstrations from a colorful combination of violin, piano, voice, and classical guitar. The second evening (April 9 — buy tickets) is a concert performance of the vibrant works discussed, with a rich program of 19th- and 20th-century music.

Focus Residency events are presented live in the Spieker Center for the Arts on the Menlo School campus. Live stream tickets are also available for those who wish to watch from home.