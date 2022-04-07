Arbor Day Celebration and tree planting on April 9

On Saturday, April 9 at 1:00 pm, join Mayor Betsy Nash, Council member Cecilia Taylor, Interim City Manager Justin Murphy, Environmental Quality Commission, and city staff in planting four trees in honor of Arbor Day Hamilton Park, 545 Hamilton Ave The City will also celebrate its 23rd year of being a Tree City USA. The ceremonial trees are three valley oaks (Quercus lobata) and one western redbud (Cercis occidentalis).

Three years ago, Menlo Park City Council approved replanting 76 trees throughout the Menlo Park community in exchange of removing seven heritage redwood trees at 1000 El Camino Real. The plan included replanting 14 trees on-site at 1000 El Camino Real, 12 trees planted at the Burgess Park campus, 4 trees to be planted at Hamilton Park, and the remaining 46 trees to be coordinated with Canopy and planted in the Belle Haven neighborhood.

InMenlo file photo Arbor Day treeing planting in 2014