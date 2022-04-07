Independent Redistricting Commission to select final redistricting map in April 7

After six public hearings and the process of collecting and reviewing draft redistricting maps, the Independent Redistricting Commission will select a final map outlining new boundaries for Menlo Park’s city council districts. The selection takes place at the April 7, 2022, Independent Redistricting Commission meeting.

Access the meeting beginning at 6:00 pm

The selected map will be then be noticed and available for further public review before its anticipated adoption at the April 14, 2022, commission meeting.

The Independent Redistricting Commission was formed by the City Council in August 2021, had their first meeting in November 2021, and have since set themselves to task on receiving public input, discussing communities of interest, and learning about the codes and requirements that would inform their map review and selection. Staff thanks them for their care and efforts and encourages interested community members to attend their last two meetings and learn about what Menlo Park’s future Districts will look like.

