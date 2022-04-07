Troop 206 annual pancake breakfast is outside on April 9

Boy Scout Troop 206’s annual pancake breakfast resumes this year on Saturday, April 9 from 8:00 to noon outside in the courtyard at Trinity Church (330 Ravenswood Avenue). It’s the Troop’s annual fundraiser.

Free for Cub Scouts in uniform, the cost is $8 for one adult and two kids under 8; two tickets for $15.

You’ll get flapjacks, sausages, fresh fruit and juices, and coffee/tea/cocoa.

InMenlo file photo from previous pancake breakfast held in Trinity Hall