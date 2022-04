A History of Masa: a food talk and cooking demonstration take place on April 11

Learn about the history of maize, and the significant role the grain has played throughout the centuries in Latin America on Monday, April 11 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Register via Zoom.

Download the recipe(PDF, 46KB) , and cook along as Maite Gomez-Rejón shares the secrets of delicious Blue Corn Tlacoyos.