Tian Mayimin opens Little Sky Bakery — and soon a cafe — in Menlo Park

Tian Mayimin — and her artisan breads — are well known to Menlo Park farmer market attendees on Sundays. But now her Little Sky Bakery is opening a brick and mortar location at 506 Santa Cruz Avenue next to Philz Coffee, allowing fans to get her fresh baked goods five days a week (Wednesday through Sunday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm).

“We are starting off in a real quiet way, and don’t even have a sign up yet,” she says. “It’s a small space and we’re doing a lot of baking in our four ovens. People who stop in can see the actual baking going on and learn about the bread baking process. They’re walking into a real bakery — this is as fresh as it gets!”

To start, she’ll offer about 10 kinds of bread and two cookie varieties, including the luscious chocolate chip pictured below.

Coming this summer Tian and team will open Little Sky Kitchen, located across the street in the former space of Borrone Marketbar.

“The focus is on fresh, fast and easy food,” says Tian. “The menu is centered on wild yeast — and it will be eclectic: Chinese steam buns, pizza, open face sandwiches, and soft serve ice cream. I’d also like to do some cake baking.”

In addition to takeaway food, there will be seating outside.

“What excites me is the idea of people discovering us,” she says. “I envision it as walking into a secret garden of food!”

Photos courtesy of Tian Mayimun/Little Sky Bakery