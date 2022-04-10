Cooking Demonstration: Vegan Filipino Menudo is topic on April 11

Note: The Menlo Park Library’s original scheduled guest chef, Maite Gomez-Rejón, got called away at the last minute. She will be back on Monday, July 11 to share the history of Masa, and her recipe for Blue Corn Tlacayos

Can Filipino cuisine be vegan, healthy, and delicious – without losing its soul? Chef RG Enriquez says yes on Monday, April 11 from 2:00 to 3:00 pm. Register via Zoom.

Enriquez, a self-styled “passionate purveyor of vegan Filipino recipes,” will take us along step-by-step as she prepares her own take on classic Filipino food. RG says her veganized dishes are delicious without losing their traditional Filipino essence.

Joining us from her home in the Philippines for our live, online cooking demonstration, RG will be preparing her version of Filipino Menudo, a hearty, tasty traditional stew.

Would you like to cook along with us? Download the recipe(PDF, 16KB) and get prepped!