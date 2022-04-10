Tales Online: Storytime with Lee Richardson Zoo set for April 13

On Wednesday, April 13 from 10:00 to 10:30 am, storytime is zooming into Lee Richardson Zoo, where educators will bring a story alive for you and your little learner.

Every Wednesday morning, Tales Online brings you a storytime you can enjoy from home (or on the go) with your preschooler. We take virtual trips around the country, meeting guests who read us great stories, and introduce some surprise visitors!

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.