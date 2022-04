Covid-19 PCR testing in Belle Haven on Tuesdays and Saturdays

Belle Haven Action and Worksite Labs are providing Covid-19 PCR testing at the Boys & Girls Club (401 Pierce Rd. Menlo Park) on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

This testing site may be more convenient for residents east of Middlefield Rd. now that the Curative site across from Menlo Atherton High School has been moved further west to Hillview School.