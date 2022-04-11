Poet Lisa Rosenberg hosts discussion on intersection of poetry and STEAM on April 12

Emails Menlo Park resident and poet Lisa Rosenberg: “How is a sonnet like a satellite? What is the connection between poetry and STEAM?

“Join me for an interactive discussion this Tuesday evening: “From Sonnets to Satellites: Fostering Makers through STEAM,” on Tuesday, April 12 from 7:00 to 8:00 pm via Zoom. We’ll explore processes shared by poetry making, technology design, and scientific exploration.

This program is hosted by the San Mateo County Libraries, as they launch a series of exciting new Maker Spaces.

Free and open to all, register in advance.

