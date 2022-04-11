The Square Show is featured at Portola Art Gallery in April

The Portola Art Gallery presents “The Square Show” — a group exhibition of 6×6″ works throughout the month of April.

The award winning artists of the gallery will showcase original works of art that are smaller in size but large on value and creativity. The diminutive original paintings and woodworking make owning an original piece of art easier for the first time buyer, and make wonderful gifts for those on a special gift list.

The Gallery, located within the Allied Arts Guild (75 Arbor Rd.) is open Monday though Saturday from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Paintings shown are by Marsha Heimbecker