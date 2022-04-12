Creative Acts for Curious People is Parent Education topic on April 14

Have you heard of design thinking or human-centered design? How can we help our kids — and ourselves! — bring creative approaches to any challenges or opportunities we encounter?

On Thursday, April 14 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, join author Sarah Stein Greenberg, Stanford d. school, to discuss her new book, Creative Acts for Curious People: How to Think, Create, and Lead in Unconventional Ways.

In an era of ambiguous, messy problems, it’s vital to have both an inquisitive mind and the ability to act with intention. Creative Acts for Curious People is filled with ideas that will help you and your family turn curiosity into ideas, and ideas into action.

Sarah Stein Greenberg is the executive director of Stanford’s Hasso Plattner Institute of Design, aka “the d.school.” She holds an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and a BA in history from Oberlin College.

Parents/caregivers, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.

This special event is sponsored by generous donors from Mills-Peninsula Hospital Foundation and the San Mateo County Office of Education, in partnership with The Parent Venture.