Menlo Park Library hosts two programs for the poets among us on April 14

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, the Menlo Park Library has two events planned for the poets among us.

From 4:00 to 5:00 pm, join San Mateo County Poet Laureate Aileen Cassinetto and teen poet Keiki Leni Ward in a poetry reading and workshop titled “Dear Earth, Dear Billie Eilish” exploring climate change and the songs of Billie Eilish, Childish Gambino and Alessia Cara. Students in grades 8 through 12 are invited to come with poems to share or just listen!

Then from 6:30 to 8:00 pm, are you stuck trying to finish a poem? Every poet has been there: inspiration strikes, the lines and stanzas flow from your pen, but then you hit a dead end. So what do you do? James J. Siegel will facilitate this virtual workshop for all poetic levels, where we will look at different techniques and exercises that can help us push our unfinished poems across the finish line or help you get started on brand-new poems. James J. Siegel is a San Francisco-based poet and literary arts organizer.