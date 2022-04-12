We Love Earth Festival comes to Flood Park this Saturday

The We Love Earth Festival, which focuses on climate crisis solutions, will be at Flood Park in Menlo Park on Saturday, April 16 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. The festival is free to attend thanks to the Menlo Park Climate Team, which is a project of 350 Silicon Valley, along with co-sponsors Acterra, Menlo Spark, Peninsula Clean Energy, and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The event features plenty of activities that both teach and entertain:

● Plant-based cooking demonstrations from Matthew Guelke of The Plant Cafe Organic and Lynna Martinez of Cuban Kitchen

● Appearances from Menlo Park Mayor Betsy Nash, State Senator Josh Becker, Assemblymember Marc Berman, and East Palo Alto Mayor Ruben Abrica.

● Live animal encounters including: Sequoia the eagle from the Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo; a host of reptiles from Lizard Lady Reptiles

● Performances from singer-songwriters Deborah Lavoy and Kira Hooks

● Story time sessions will be hosted by Oak Knoll School librarian Ms. Bennion at 11:15am and by Menlo Park librarian Rose Waldman at 1:30pm

● A presentation from Climate Reality Project Bay Area on the state of the climate crisis, solutions that exist now, and how everyone can help

● Food for purchase from Acterra’s Healthy Plate Marketplace

At any point in the day, guests will be able to visit booths for one of the many vendors in attendance, showcasing a wide variety of sustainable living solutions including e-bikes, EVs, home electrification appliances & services, and climate advocacy opportunities. A full list of vendors is available on the festival’s Eventbrite page.

One booth that organizers are excited to provide is the “Genius Booth,” which will have experts on hand to answer questions about drought solutions and home electrification that they haven’t found time to research, like installing heat-pump water heaters, heat-pump dryers, induction cooktops, etc.

“We decided to host this event to share the types of decisions residents can make to help their families be healthier, safer, and more comfortable while influencing our city government to meet its climate goals” said Frengiz Surty, founder and lead volunteer of the Menlo Park Climate Team, which hopes that the We Love Earth Festival will become an annual tradition to raise awareness and community support for climate reforms.