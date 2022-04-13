Proposed changes to three Menlo Park City Council districts

The Independent Redistricting Commission has proposed the new Menlo Park City Council district boundaries. It proposes just two changes that affect three council districts:

Residents in an area bordered by Santa Cruz Avenue, Cotton Street, Middle Avenue, and Wallea Drive/San Mateo Drive move from district 4 (Nash) into district 5 (Mueller).

Residents and businesses in an L-shaped block bordered by Santa Cruz Avenue, El Camino Real, Oak Grove Avenue, Hoover Street, Valparaiso Avenue, and Crane Street move from district 3 (Wolosin) into district 4 (Nash).

You can get demographic information and view the new map online.

The Independent Redistricting Commission will consider adopting the proposed map at its 6:00 pm, Thursday, April 14, 2022, hybrid meeting. Members of the public who would like to share their comments in advance can submit a written comment to City Clerk Judi Herren by 5:00 pm, April 14, 2022.