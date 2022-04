It’s a showery spring day in Menlo Park

Menlo Park resident Robin Tobias was good enough to email some lovely photos of flowers sporting raindrops captured on her walk this morning.

It was an off again/on again showery day. InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent recorded 0.03″ in his digital gauge bringing the year-t0-date to 13.98″. There was no recorded rain in all of last April last year; as of March 19, 2021m there had been just 7.44″.

Photos by Robin Tobias (c) 2022