Rotary Club of Menlo Park announces recipients of 2022 Community Grants

The Rotary Club of Menlo Park has announced the recipients of their annual Community Grants, which focused this year on non-profits that provide food, shelter, or educational support to youth and families affected by Covid-19:

Ecumenical Hunger Program | Ravenswood Education Foundation | Menlo College Student Pantry | Nuestra Casa de East Palo Alto | Onyxx Village Connection via Streetcode Academy | Together We Rise | StarVista | Live in Peace, Inc. | Envision Your Pathway | Menlo-Atherton High School Learning Center | Ravenswood Family Health Network.

Roughly half of these non-profits are past recipients of Rotary Club of Menlo Park Community Grants, and half are new recipients. The grants range from $2,000 to $5,000. Overall, the club is donating $41,000 in grants to aid the community in weathering the pandemic, in addition to their annual $10,000 contribution to the Almanac Holiday Fund. Recipients were honored at a ceremony on April 13, 2022, at the Allied Arts Guild.