Real rain pounds Menlo Park overnight and early morning

Unlike Thursday when it was more drizzle than rain, the latest storm brought driving rain to Menlo Park rooftops and streets.

Reports InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent: “The digital gauge recorded 0.59″ bringing the year-to-date to 14.57″.

That edges this year’s rain year closer to a respectable 20”.

Shown here is another rose from Menlo Park resident Robin Tobias’ walk on Thursday.