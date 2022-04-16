We Love Earth Festival attracts hundreds to Flood Park today

The We Love Earth Festival, which focused on climate crisis solutions, took place at Flood Park in Menlo Park today from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. InMenlo contributing photographer Robb Most was there to capture the action.

On hand was Sequoia the eagle from the Palo Alto Junior Museum & Zoo and a number of friendly reptiles from Lizard Lady Reptiles. Lots of kids became their special friends through touching and holding.

Oak Knoll School librarian Ms. Bennion led one of the story time sessions.

Also, there were booth showcasing a wide variety of sustainable living solutions including e-bikes, EVs, home electrification appliances & services, and climate advocacy opportunities.

The Festival was organized by Menlo Park Climate Team, which is a project of 350 Silicon Valley, along with co-sponsors Acterra, Menlo Spark, Peninsula Clean Energy, and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2022