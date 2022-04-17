Tales Online: Storytime with Jacksonville Zoo happens on April 20

by Contributed Content on April 17, 2022

The Menlo Park Library is taking its virtual storytime to Florida on Wednesday, April 20 from 10:00 to 10:30 am.

Educators at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will share their “Animal Tales” program. After reading a picture book that follows the incredible journey of one of their animal friends, the zoo teachers promise they’ll introduce us to the hero of the story.

Register via Zoom.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search