Tales Online: Storytime with Jacksonville Zoo happens on April 20

The Menlo Park Library is taking its virtual storytime to Florida on Wednesday, April 20 from 10:00 to 10:30 am.

Educators at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens will share their “Animal Tales” program. After reading a picture book that follows the incredible journey of one of their animal friends, the zoo teachers promise they’ll introduce us to the hero of the story.

Register via Zoom.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.