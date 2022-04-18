Meta Local Community Fund now accepting grant applications

Grants of up to $10,000 are available for non-profit programs serving the Belle Haven community of Menlo Park and East Palo Alto.

All 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations with a history of proven success in providing services to the Belle Haven community of Menlo Park and/or East Palo Alto are welcome to apply!

Please note:

· This year Meta is looking to support small, grassroots programs that have a big impact, and preference will be given to agencies with an annual budget of $1.5 million or less.

· An organization may apply for one grant each cycle. For example, please do not apply for a grant in Belle Haven and another one in East Palo Alto.

· If the Meta Local Community Fund has funded your organization in the past and you would like to apply again, please provide an overview of the results of the most recent grant in 500 words or less. (This overview can be uploaded with the online application if it has not been previously submitted.)

· Public agencies, schools, and school foundations are not eligible.

· Non-profits providing programming on a school campus are eligible. Please provide a letter of support about your work from the school principal/director or authorized school personnel.

Please apply online here.

If you do not already have a Submittable account, you will need to create one.

Applications are due by May 31, 2022 at 5:00 pm PDT. Applications will be reviewed by the advisory board of the Meta (formally Facebook) Local Community Fund. Grantees will be notified by June 30, 2022.

Learn more. Apply now.