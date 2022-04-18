Tour the Honolulu Zoo on April 21

by Contributed Content on April 18, 2022

Explore the Honolulu Zoo’s rich history caring for some amazing creatures, from Hawaii’s native species, to exotic animals found throughout the Pacific Rim on Thursday, April 21 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register via Zoom.

The Islands Expedition tour includes flamingos, sloths, golden lion tamarins, birds of paradise, wrinkle hornbills, Galapagos tortoises, Nene, Pueo, Manu-o-Ku, Pulelehua, Amastra spirizona, Komodo dragons and a Sumatran Tiger. Our live educator will guide our group through prerecorded zoo exhibits, pausing for question breaks.

Events
