Celebrate Earth Day/Arbor Day at Flood Park on April 23



This event celebrates Flood Park’s trees and woodlands, wildlife, hiking trails, and picnic areas. It’s set for Saturday, April 23, from 1:00 to4:00 pm. It’s a free event, hosted by Flood Park.org, a local group working to preserve Flood Park’s woodland and its many benefits. Parking is free, but dogs are not allowed in Flood Park.

The event will take place in the Pine Group Picnic site, and many activities are planned for the 3-hour event:

1:15 – Ramaytush Ohlone opening prayer song and comments

1:40 -Drew Combs, Menlo Park Councilman, will speak on valuing trees and the town’s membership in Tree City USA

2:00 – Tree ID walk in the Flood Park’s woodland habitat

3:00 – Bird ID walk led by the Sequoia Audubon Society

Learn more at Information tables hosted by local nature advocacy groups.

Participate in nature crafts designed for all ages.

Since San Mateo County is planning to make significant changes to Flood Park, stop by on April 23 to enjoy the park and to offer suggestions for ways to improve it. For more information about the County’s plans for the park and the Earthday/Arbor Day Festival, visit http://www.FloodPark.org.