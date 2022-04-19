Community blood drive at Edison Technology Park in Menlo Park on April 21

Edison Technology Park in Menlo Park will host a community blood drive with Stanford Blood Center from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, at 3487 Edison Way.

Please note that walk-in availability may be limited, so we encourage donors to make an appointment by visiting stanford.io/3KkN2YQ or by calling (888) 723-7831. Donors will be required to wear a mask.

“Blood donors are essential to the health and safety of our community. You never know when you or someone you know could need blood,“ said Elisa Manzanares, Stanford Blood Center Account Manager. “In critical situations, it’s the blood that has already been donated that saves lives at a moment’s notice. That’s why we are asking our community members to step up to come out to the Edison Technology Park blood drive. In just one hour, you could donate enough blood to help multiple patients at a time they need it most.”

Stanford Blood Center wants to reassure the public that the safety of our donors is a top priority and we have measures in place to ensure blood donation continues to be a safe process for everyone onsite. Blood donation remains an essential activity.

In preparation for their donation, donors are advised to eat well, stay hydrated and arrive with their donor ID. First time donors or returning donors without a donor ID card should bring a valid state-issued photo identification. Donors with all blood types are always welcomed and appreciated, but there’s always a special need for type O blood. O negative donors are universal donors, (meaning anyone can receive O- blood no matter their type,) and O- is often used for trauma and pediatric patients.

As a special thanks for keeping patients a priority, anyone who donates at this drive and logs into the SBC app at least once will automatically receive a free wireless phone charger. In addition, SBC will plant a tree in the donor’s name as part of our Green Donor campaign in April.