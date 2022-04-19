MPCSD seeks community input on selection of district’s next superintendent

The Menlo Park City School District School Board discussed at its April 14 meeting how to move forward in its search for the district’s next superintendent, following Superintendent Erik Burmeister’s announcement that he plans to resign from the role by December 31, 2022.

The Board decided to begin its search internally as it feels that MPCSD has outstanding possible candidates within its administrative team, and that MPCSD’s unique needs would be best served by someone already familiar with the community. Should it be necessary, the Board is prepared to conduct a national search. The Board now invites community input to inform its search.

The Board offers three ways community members may share their input about MPCSD’s superintendent search:

Complete this Superintendent Search Input Survey by Friday, April 22, 2022

Attend the Community Input Session with Board Members David Ackerman and Francesca Segrè on Wednesday, April 20 at 6:30 pm via Zoom: Meeting ID: 988 9220 9189

via Zoom: Meeting ID: 988 9220 9189 Write to the full board directly at board@mpcsd.org

The Board thanks the community for its input into this process. As the Board affirmed at its meeting, hiring a superintendent is one of its most important and trusted responsibilities, and community partnership is vital to this process.