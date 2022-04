Rain pounds Menlo Park rooftops overnight

There was at least one big downpour that punctuated the rain that fell overnight in Menlo Park.

InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent recorded 0.06″ in his digital rain gauge, bringing the year-to-day total to 14.63″.

That’s double last year’s total.

Pictured in yet another rose from Menlo. Park resident Robin Tobias’ walk last week.