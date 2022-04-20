Seussical the Musical at Hillview Middle School April 21-23

Emails Hillview Drama Director William Hairston:

“Here at Hillview Middle School, in spring of 2020 we were three months into rehearsals for Seussical the Musical, but we were unfortunately derailed by Covid. The upside is that we had lots of work already done when we started this year.

“Seussical is a sweet and whimsical story starring some of our favorite Seuss characters — Horton, the Cat in the Hat, and many more! Our students are having a wonderful time singing and dancing, getting the show ready for an audience.”

Performances will be at Hillview’s Performing Arts Center (1100 Elder Avenue) on Thursday April 21, 7:00 pm (Clover cast) Friday April 22, at 7:00 pm (Egg cast) and Saturday April 23, at 3:00 pm (Egg) and 7:00 pm (Clover).

See list of the two casts here. Purchase tickets online.

Photo by Rebecca DuMaine (c) 2022