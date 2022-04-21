Earth Day Festival at Holbrook-Palmer Park on April 23

The Atherton Environmental Programs Committee is hosting an Earth Day Festival on Saturday, April 23rd at Holbrook-Palmer Park from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Featured events include:

Electric Leaf Blower Bowling @ Noon: Spare the air! Atherton “celebrities” like City Council members, City Manager, Police Chief, Fire Chief and more will try their hands at Electric Leaf Blower Bowling. Come for a laugh! Marvel at how quiet, powerful and odor-free electric blowers can be, then take a turn against the pins yourself.

Speakers @ 1:00 pm: Congresswomen Anna Eshoo; U.S Senator Alex Padilla via video; Rob Jackson, PhD of the Stanford Woods Institute; Erin Cooke, Sustainability Director at SFO; Eric Schulze, PhD, Food scientist and host of Ask Smithsonian.

Green Vendor Fair: local organizations and partners to educate and inspire, including the Atherton Library, Atherton PD, CalWater, GreenWaste Recovery, Harvest Thermal, Menlo Park Fire Protection District, OneShoreline, Palo Alto Humane Society, Peninsula Clean Energy, San Mateo County Office of Sustainability, San Mateo County Bee Guild, UC Master Gardeners, Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, various green nonprofits and more.

Earth Day Art Exhibit: The Atherton Arts Foundation will host an environmental art display featuring large-scale indoor + outdoor installations from acclaimed climate artist, Sukey Bryan, local artists and Sacred Heart students, a large bonsai tree display, plus botanical artist demonstrations.

Kids Activities: Pop Up Bug Museum by The Beetlelady, butterfly garden potting station, face painting, animals, games with prizes, crafts, virtual reality, storytime, 3D printing and more.

Electric Vehicle Showcase: A combination of dealer and owner vehicles on display, including Audi, BMW, Ford, LUCID, Mercedes, Polestar, Rivian, Tesla, VW and more.

E-Bikes: Talk to Atherton e-bike riders about their experience, or test drive a selection of e-bikes from Pedego Menlo Park and Woodside Bike Shop.

Food & Music: There will also be sustainable food samples from Impossible Foods and Eclipse Foods (plant-based ice cream), plus food trucks, live music and more.