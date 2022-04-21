Teens invited to volunteer at Bedwell Bayfront Park on April 23
Join Menlo Park’s Youth Advisory Committee for this great opportunity for community service to give back to the earth. Gloves, tools and snacks will be provided. Meet near the park restrooms. All volunteers must register in advance. Volunteers under 12 years old must be accompanied by an adult.
Saturday, April 23, 2022; 11:00 am to 1:00 pm; Bedwell Bayfront Park; 1600 Marsh Road.
Arrive prepared:
- Long pants, long sleeves recommended
- Sturdy closed-toed shoes that can get dirty
- Hat/sunscreen or rain gear/boots
- EpiPen or allergy medicine, if applicable
- Filled, reusable water bottle
- Plan for potential exposure to sun, poison oak, ticks, prickly plants
- Face mask for COVID-19 safety (optional)
