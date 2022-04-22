31st annual Authors Salon benefiting Peninsula Volunteer programs set for April 24

The 31st Annual Authors Salon will be held at Peninsula Volunteer Inc.’s Little House on Sunday, April 24th, 2022. Authors Salon will begin at 10:30 am for book signing and sales and lunch will be served at 12:00 pm followed by Fund Our Future. Featured authors are Menlo Park native Dave Iverson, Jasmin Darznik, and Alka Joshi. Jan Yanehiro will return as the moderator. The proceeds from this event benefit PVI’s Meals on Wheels and Adult Day Services at Rosener House. Individual tickets are $150; purchase online.