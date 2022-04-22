31st annual Authors Salon benefiting Peninsula Volunteer programs set for April 24

by Contributed Content on April 22, 2022

The 31st Annual Authors Salon will be held at Peninsula Volunteer Inc.’s Little House on Sunday, April 24th, 2022. Authors Salon will begin at 10:30 am for book signing and sales and lunch will be served at 12:00 pm followed by Fund Our Future. Featured authors are Menlo Park native Dave Iverson, Jasmin Darznik, and Alka Joshi. Jan Yanehiro will return as the moderator. The proceeds from this event benefit PVI’s Meals on Wheels and Adult Day Services at Rosener House. Individual tickets are $150; purchase online.

 

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Categories
View by Month
Search