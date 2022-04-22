Menlo Park homeowners recognized as “electrification leaders” by Peninsula Clean Energy

When Kristen and Eric Hansen started the planning process to remodel their 1950s ranch-style Menlo Park home, they knew they wanted to make their remodeled home as “green” as possible.

Working with environmental consultants, emeraldECO, they designed and implemented an all-electric plan for the home including electric HVAC, electric water heater, and all-induction range and electric oven for the kitchen. Additionally, they installed a new swimming pool, heated by an electric heat pump. But they didn’t stop there!

To make electric more affordable, they installed 28 solar panels on their roof and installed solar piping through which they pump their pool water as the primary heat source (before the electric pool heater has to kick in). They also installed a Chargepoint charger on the side of their house, to power their eGolf – their primary commute and “around town” vehicle. Last but not least, they installed a Tesla Powerwall to store and use solar during nighttime and other low-sunlight periods.

Thanks to these alterations, they can enjoy a warm pool, multiple fridges and freezers, and their first-ever air conditioning system, all within the envelope of their pre-remodel monthly energy costs. They also feel relieved to know that when unplanned or scheduled power outages occur, they can be mostly self-reliant, thanks to onsite energy storage.

For their efforts, they were recognized by Peninsula Clean Energy as 2022 All-Electric Leader Award – Innovative Residential Project. They will be awarded a check for $2,000 and recognized at this spring’s 23rd annual Awards Celebration hosted by Sustainable San Mateo County.