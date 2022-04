More rain early this morning in Menlo Park

Early risers could hear the rain pounding on the rooftops of Menlo Park just before dawn this morning. InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent recorded another 0.31″ in his digital gauge bringing the year-to-date to 15.48″ as of 9:00 am. A brief mid-morning shower did not add to the total.

The San Francisquito Creek along Creek Dr. was running not roaring — enough for a dog to get his paws wet.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022