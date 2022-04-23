Celebrating Earth Day at Holbrook Palmer Park in Atherton

There were lots of activities for kids, an art exhibit, food trucks and an electric leaf blowing competition that proved vexing to most of the local city officials who took part at an Earth Day celebration in Holbrook Palmer Park in Atherton today.

The object of the competition was to blow a big rubber ball so that it would knock over inflated bowling pins. Alas, most of the host balls seemed to have a mind of their own as Menlo Park District Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen (below) found out.

We captured some of the sights just after noon.

Photos by Linda Hubbard (c) 2022