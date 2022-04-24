Hayden Connections is 20th anniversary Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival

David Finckel and Wu Han, founding Artistic Directors of the Music@Menlo Chamber Music Festival and Institute, announced the twentieth anniversary festival: Haydn Connections.

This year’s festival celebrates a composer whose genius, industry, and legacy have changed the course of western Classical music over the past two centuries. The symphony, string quartet, and piano trio were created and perfected by this modest, hardworking servant of the Esterházy family, working largely in isolation in remote northwest Hungary.

Somehow chronically overshadowed throughout the annals of chamber music history, Joseph Haydn was the composer of 45 piano trios, 68 string quartets, in addition to his 104 symphonies. Haydn’s influence was monumental, and most of the music subsequently written by titans such as Mozart, Beethoven, Schubert, Mendelssohn, Brahms, and others, is constructed on Haydn’s models. Beyond these gifts to composers though, is a musical legacy of eternally fresh and joyful works. Filled with witty surprises, daring, excitement, and quintessentially Viennese elegance, Haydn’s music is an immortal and uplifting tribute to the best of the human spirit.

Running from July 14 to August 6, the festival presents over 50 events on Music@Menlo’s three stages in Atherton, including performances by many of the world’s most renowned artists and ensembles. Over the course of twenty-three days, the Bay Area festival presents wide-ranging musical and educational offerings including:

Eight main-stage Concert Programs, featuring works that offer audiences opportunities to explore, savor, and be immersed in the festival’s theme

Three artist-curated Carte Blanche Concerts, intimate recital programs that showcase the stunning virtuosity and imaginative programming of select festival artists

Three Encounters—the festival’s signature series of multimedia symposia presented by the world’s leading musicologists, historians, composers, and musical experts—offer audiences immersive journeys through Haydn’s life, music, and legacy

Two Overture Concerts that showcase the collaboration between world-renowned, seasoned festival artists and up-and-coming International Program musicians

Fifteen free afternoon performances by the gifted young artists of Music@Menlo’s Chamber Music Institute

Café Conversations—a unique forum for discussions on topics related to music and the arts—led by select festival artists and guests to showcase their wide-ranging expertise and imagination and to provide further insights into their remarkable careers and musical experiences

A stellar lineup of master classes led by renowned festival artists, also free and open to the public

View program and buy tickets online.