An Educational Guide to Afrofuturism is topic on April 27

“An Educational Guide to Afrofuturism” is a multimedia primer on the definition, origins and foundations of Afrofuturism. It explores the cultural phenomenon across its various expressions in art, music, film and fashion, including an introduction to the players whose works comprise the genre.

On Wednesday, April 27, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm, resenter Celia C. Peters will provide a multifaceted introduction to what is one of the 21st century’s most powerful cultural juggernauts. Register via Zoom.

Filmmaker, visual artist and screenwriter Celia C. Peters’s credits include her Afrofuturism feature film Godspeed, currently under development with WarnerMedia150. She is the creator, writer, director and editor of Domesticated, an Afrofuturism sci-fi audio drama, which will be released in early 2022, and curator of both the Urban Afrofuturism Film Program at the 2022 San Francisco Urban Film Festival and “Building Black Worlds” as part of the Mothership Exhibit at the Oakland Museum of California.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.