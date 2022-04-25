Earth Day is celebrated at Flood Park

FloodPark.org hosted one of the final Earth Day events in the area this year on Saturday, April 23.

“Our goal was to celebrate Flood Park’s trees and woodlands, wildlife, hiking trails, and picnic areas,” said Alice Newton, one of the event’s organizers. “We are urging the County to preserve Flood Park’s woodland and its many benefits, while also expanding athletic fields and other family-friendly activities.”

Activities at Flood Park included an opening prayer song from a representative of the Association of Ramaytush Ohlone, whose ancestors first inhabited the local area.

Menlo Park City Council member Drew Combs (pictured top) spoke on valuing trees and the town’s membership in Tree City USA. Dave Poeschel from the Sierra Club spoke about the contributions of mature trees to human health as well as in offsetting global warming.

A local arborist led people on a tree ID walk in the park’s woodland, and a bird ID walk was led by members of the Sequoia Audubon Society. There were nature crafts for children.

Attendees also viewed displays of maps and information about various aspects of the planned renovations for the park.

For more information about the County Parks Department’s renovation plans for the park, graphs of responses to its March survey of the public’s desires for the park, and to sign a petition to save the historic woodland trees, visit http://www.FloodPark.org.