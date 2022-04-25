How to Keep the Lines of Communication Open with Your Child or Teen is topic on April 26

We want our children to learn to express themselves — within the family, in school, and in the community in which they live.

How can you keep the lines of communication open, even when the conversation may involve difficult topics like race/ethnicity, identity, and culture? And what should you do if your child is angry, withdrawn, or resistant?

Join Donald E. Grant, Jr., PsyD, mental health and child/adolescent development expert, to learn more on Tuesday, April 26 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.

This special event is sponsored by Peninsula Health Care District and San Mateo Union High School District, in partnership with The Parent Venture.