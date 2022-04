Arbor Day at Holbrook-Palmer Park set for April 29

The Town of Atherton will be hosting a free Arbor Day festival on Friday, April 29 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm at Holbrook-Palmer Park (150 Watkins Avenue).

There will be tree planting from 9:00 to 11:00 am and an arbor-led tree walk from 11:00 am to noon.

For questions about the event please email treecommittee@ci.atherton.ca.us.

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2020