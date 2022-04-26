M-A senior Katie Spivakovsky named U.S. Presidential Scholars Program Semifinalist

Menlo-Atherton High School senior Katie Spivakovsky was named one of the 620 semifinalists in the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. The semifinalists were drawn from a pool of 5,000 candidates.

Inclusion in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, now in its 58th year, is one of the highest honors bestowed upon graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of their accomplishments in many areas —academic and artistic success, accomplishment in career and technical fields, leadership, strong character and involvement in school and the community.

Annually, up to 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen from among that year’s senior class, representing excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s youth. Each year Scholars are presented with a Presidential Scholars Medallion.

A distinguished panel of educators have reviewed these submissions and selected 620 semifinalists. The Commission on Presidential Scholars, a group of up to 32 eminent citizens appointed by the President will select the finalists, and the U.S. Department of Education will announce the Scholars in May.

The Presidential Scholars Class of2022 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement in late June with an online National Recognition Program.