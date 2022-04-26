Menlo Park police officers arrest two after responding to a shots fired incident

On April 25, 2022, at approximately 8:22 p.m., Menlo Park Police Officers were on routine patrol when they heard the sounds of apparent automatic gunfire from the 1200 block of Windermere Avenue. They immediately responded to that location and discovered evidence that gunfire was exchanged between two groups. It is believed this was a targeted incident and not a random act of violence.

Officers searched the area but did not find any gunshot victims. Two subjects were detained at the scene and arrested for outstanding warrants. The two subjects that were arrested were Lute Leaaetoa, a 25-year-old female from Menlo Park, and Joachim Maka, a 31-year-old male from Redwood City. Maka was arrested on a parole hold in addition to his warrant. An unattended, unserialized “ghost” gun was recovered from the scene.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Menlo Park Police Department at 650-330-6300.