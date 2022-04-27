Bayside Family Festival takes place on April 30

In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, the MidPeninsula Open Space District will be hosting the Bayside Family Festival at Ravenswood Open Space Preserve and Cooley Landing in East Palo Alto on Saturday, April 30 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The Bayside Family Festival is intended for people of all ages to explore the public open space and enjoy a full-day of outdoor family-friendly activities. The first 500 attendees will receive a keepsake field guide written in both English & Spanish.

Event entertainment and activities include:

-Insect Discovery lab by SaveNature

-Demonstrations from Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation Center

-Midpen Ranger Remarks: “Hats of the Ranger”

-Master Falconer Antonio Balestreri

-Face-painting

-Bay Area artist and environmental activist Linda Gass

-Musical entertainment: Andy Z, Bay Area children’s music singer/songwriter; West African percussionists; Folklorico and Step It Up dance performances

-Popsicle cart and local food trucks: Cielito Lindo (Mexican) Twister (Asian Fusion); The Waffle Roost (Chicken & Waffles)

All event parking is offsite at Ravenswood Family Health Center (1885 Bay Rd, East Palo Alto) and EPACENTER (2480 Pulgas Ave, East Palo Alto, CA 94303). Complimentary shuttle service will take guests to Cooley Landing or it is a short 10-minute walk.

Get your free tickets online.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2015