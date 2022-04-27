Elisa Macellari examines Kusama, The Graphic Novel on April 28

On Thursday, April 28, from 12:30 to 1:30 pm, take a virtual trip to Milan to meet Thai Italian illustrator Elisa Macellari, and take a look at her vivid graphic biography of international art icon Yayoi Kusama.

Elisa Macellari finds Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s world “eccentric, captivating and inclusive. I just took a small step inside it and her dense life mesmerized me.”

In Kusama: The Graphic Novel, Macellari follows the icon’s incredible journey, detailing her bold departure from Japan as a young artist, her embrace of the buzzing New York art scene in the 1960s, and her eventual return home and rise to 21st-century super-fame.

Register via Zoom.

This event is part of this year’s Peninsula Libraries Comic Arts Fest, a virtual event series held being held through April 30, 2022, in coordination with other local libraries.