Find out how to pay for college on April 28

by Contributed Content on April 27, 2022

On Thursday, April 28 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm, join the Menlo Park Library for an informative presentation on financial aid and how to pay for college. We will discuss how to fill out the financial aid application, what financial aid is available, (including scholarships, grants, work-study and loans), and how to calculate the cost of attendance.

Learn about which options may be best for you, and get your questions answered. We’ll be joined by Menlo College team members:

  • Isabelle Huarte, Financial Aid Director
  • Anthony Arzadon, Assistant Financial Aid Director
  • Alexa Lopez, Admissions counselor

Register via Zoom.

