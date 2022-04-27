Find out how to pay for college on April 28

On Thursday, April 28 from 5:00 to 6:00 pm, join the Menlo Park Library for an informative presentation on financial aid and how to pay for college. We will discuss how to fill out the financial aid application, what financial aid is available, (including scholarships, grants, work-study and loans), and how to calculate the cost of attendance.

Learn about which options may be best for you, and get your questions answered. We’ll be joined by Menlo College team members:

Isabelle Huarte, Financial Aid Director

Anthony Arzadon, Assistant Financial Aid Director

Alexa Lopez, Admissions counselor

Register via Zoom.