Get information about owning a pet on April 30

Join the Atherton Police Department, the Peninsula Humane Society, and the San Mateo County Office of Animal Control, on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, at Holbrook Palmer Park (150 Watkins Avenue), for an animal safety, education, and information event.

Information will be provided on:

-Animal control services and programs

-Volunteer opportunities

-Animal rescue and control

-Pet licensing

-Veterinarian information

