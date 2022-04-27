Get information about owning a pet on April 30
Join the Atherton Police Department, the Peninsula Humane Society, and the San Mateo County Office of Animal Control, on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, at Holbrook Palmer Park (150 Watkins Avenue), for an animal safety, education, and information event.
Information will be provided on:
-Animal control services and programs
-Volunteer opportunities
-Animal rescue and control
-Pet licensing
-Veterinarian information
