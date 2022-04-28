Get information about owning a pet on April 30

by Contributed Content on April 28, 2022


Join the Atherton Police Department, the Peninsula Humane Society, and the San Mateo County Office of Animal Control, on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, at Holbrook Palmer Park (150 Watkins Avenue), for an animal safety, education, and information event.

Information will be provided on:

-Animal control services and programs
-Volunteer opportunities
-Animal rescue and control
-Pet licensing
-Veterinarian information

InMenlo file photo (c) 2010

