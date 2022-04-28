Kepler’s celebrates Independent Booksellers Day on April 30



Keplers Books is celebrating Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday, April 30th, with fun activities, crafts, coloring and treats for kids of all ages from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Come in early for the chance to buy exclusive books, posters, coloring books and other cool stuff that you can only get on Indie Bookstore Day!

Get more details and RSVP here for this fun and exciting celebration of books, writing, art and reading!

Kepler’s crafty bookseller Caitlin has dreamed up a special section of the store to Celebrate Paper, and we’re celebrating the joys of all things paper (like our favorite books!) as well as important community good deeds like recycling.

There will be treats, including cookies from Martha’s Pastry Shoppe in Menlo Park, and we’ll be making Book Cookie Catchers with book recommendations inside.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2020