May Day Fiesta at Trinity Church to support The Karat School Project

Stop by Trinity Church (330 Ravenswood Ave.) to pick up a delicious, homemade Mexican lunch prepared by the Palo Alto RV Moms on Sunday, May 1 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in support of The Karat School Project.

Founded in 2017 by Evelyne Keomian, the Project provides a lifeline to children in the Ivory Coast. Evelyne, who grew up in poverty in that African country, recognized at a young age how limited her opportunities were without a good education. She taught herself to read so that she could attend school. As a young woman, she moved with her son to the United States in the hope for a better future.

Evelyne has a degree in psychology and has created the KSP out of a desire to give back to her community, to become the help she wished she had as a young girl. The Karat School Project’s mission is to provide a quality education for a better life and future for impoverished children at risk of child slavery and being sold into child mariages. Evelyne’s passion is to educate women to empower them, bring them to literacy and financial stability, so that they, in return, can raise tomorrow’s generation of next leaders.

Besides the school in Africa, KSP began supporting familles and students living in RV’s in Palo Alto during the pandemic, advocating for their children to be eligible to attend local schools, and assisting with basic needs such as, clean water, grocery and gas gift cards, meals and warm jackets.

The grateful RV Moms want to give back by helping to raise funds to restore the KSP’s school campus which was recently devastated by a storm.