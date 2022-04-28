Menlo Park mansion listed for $26,499,000 — the town’s highest ever

A home for sale in central Menlo Park just two blocks from downtown is the highest listed price — $26,499,000 — ever for a property in the city. Located at 1340 Arbor Road, the main home boasts 6,228 square feet of living space with an additional 2,422 square feet in an unfinished lower level.

“We have seen housing prices rise significantly over the past few years in Menlo Park,” said Judy Citron, who has the listing with Compass. She added that the highest selling price in the town was a home sold in 2020 for $14.75 million. It’s on the market again — also with Citron — for $17.499 million.

Next door to the home — at 1320 Arbor Road — is just over a half acre of land listed for $7,850,000, giving a party that purchases both the ability to create a family compound or add recreational opportunities such as pool and/or tennis courts.

The home was built in 2012 and moved from its original location on the lot in 2018, at which time the unfinished lower level was added with work done by Pacific Peninsula Architecture. It has 5 bedrooms, office, 5 full baths, and 2 half-baths on two levels plus the unfinished lower level.

Top photo courtesy of Todd Clancy; second photo photographed by Matt Anello/Blu Skye Media