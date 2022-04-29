Family Day at Woodside Store set for May 1

On Sunday, May 1, between noon and 4:00 pm, the San Mateo County Historical Association invites the public to a free day at the historic Woodside Store at the corner of Tripp Road and Kings Mountain Road in Woodside.

The volunteer docent group, the Woodside Storekeepers, will greet the public and invite visitors to experience life in the 1880s. This special family day will focus on the history of the Store and the Redwood logging activities in the area. Children will enjoy cutting a log with a two-man saw, cleaving shingles with a mallet and froe, competing in games of the era, making dolls and other activities.

Also featured will be three members from the Goat Hill Girls — Kim Elking (mandolin), Sonia Shell (banjo) and Lee Anne Welch (fiddle) — who will play traditional bluegrass, Old Time American music, and some fun novelty tunes.

Event parking will be at the Kiely Equestrian Center, located on Tripp Road just past the Woodside Store. The Woodside Store is a San Mateo County Park operated by the San Mateo County Historical Association.