Registration for City of Menlo Park summer camps for kids now open

by Contributed Content on April 30, 2022

The City of Menlo Park operates high-quality recreational summer camps filled with activities that promote literacy, social and physical development.

Campers are offered a wide variety of activities including arts and crafts, cooking, indoor/outdoor sports, recreational swimming, themed events, weekly field trips and weekly special guests.

Each camp session is two weeks, with an exciting theme every session. Space is limited. Visit our website to learn more and to register online.

